Culvert Replacement Projects Along Highways 154 and 246 to Result in Reversing Traffic Control Next Week

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pair of Culvert Replacement Projects along Highways 154 and 246 will take place during the daytime hours beginning on Monday, October 17 continuing each week through Friday, November 18.

Travelers will encounter reversing traffic control along Hwy. 154 near Santa Barbara one-quarter mile east of West Camino Cielo Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 3 pm and Friday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Reversing traffic control will also take place on Highway 246 near Santa Ynez at the Gainey Vineyard entrance Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and Friday from 8:30 am to 2 pm.

Delays are not expected to exceed 10 minutes.

The contractor for these projects totaling $184,000 is R. Burke Corporation of San Luis Obispo.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or visit our District 5 website at:

https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5