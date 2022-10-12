Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.

In April, IVCSD collected over 1,000 responses to the Isla Vista Mobility Survey where residents shared current transportation methods, barriers to different modes of transportation, and suggested safety improvements. Many people requested more crosswalks, safer bike paths, and organized scooter parking. This Transportation Pop-up on Pardall Road will allow residents to try out the most-requested transportation improvements from the survey in real time and within their own community. Future transportation pop-ups will highlight other requests such as sidewalk infrastructure, bus frequency, bike parking, and vehicle speed.

These installations will only be on Pardall for one day, residents are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on what they liked or didn’t like during the demonstration. The feedback collected will help shape the future of Isla Vista’s first equity-based Community Mobility Plan. The District has been working collaboratively with the Public Works Department and is grateful for their continued support of these efforts. If anyone is interested in learning more about the Mobility Plan click here.

For more information about this event, contact Sydney Casler, Community Engagement Director, at 805-770-2752 or communityengagement@islavistacsd.com.