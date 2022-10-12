Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Recognizes Adelante Charter School Teacher Verónica Ramos

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara recognized Verónica Ramos for her leadership as a sixth-grade teacher at Adelante Charter School.

At the Rotary Club’s lunch meeting on October 7, 2022, Ramos was awarded a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs, which she said would go toward buying more books of interest to her students, with stories that represent their backgrounds. She said she would also apply the funds to making her classroom a more inviting and comfortable environment, and for field trips.

Verónica Ramos | Credit: Allison Adam

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network. Ramos is the first of four teachers who will be recognized by the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara throughout the year.

Ramos has taught at Adelante Charter School for 12 years in various grades. Before that, she was an AmeriCorp reading tutor at Harding Elementary School. She holds undergraduate degrees in Spanish and Chicana/o Studies and a minor in Education, in addition to a Masters of Education, all of which she earned at UCSB.

“As an educator, I am constantly fighting for equity in the education of my students. To me, that means getting to know each child and learning about their backgrounds, their needs, their wants, and their reasons. I make plans and find a curriculum that will meet those needs, provide them with complete perspectives, and prepare them to dialogue about issues by thinking critically,“ Ramos said.

Ramos was nominated for this recognition by Adelante Charter School Principal Javier Bolívar. He shared: “Verónica Ramos is a true leader in our school and highly respected by colleagues, students and families. She watches over the interests of our students and makes sure to work every day in pursuit of recognition of the cultural heritage of students. She is a faithful representative of the continuous struggle for the rights and duties of our students within society.”

County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido acknowledged the Rotary Club’s gracious support of educators and 30-year history of commitment to education. “The Rotary Club’s recognition of outstanding teachers like Ms. Ramos reflects a community that truly values education. We appreciate the Rotary for their generosity.”

“The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has a long tradition of supporting youth and educators in our community. Honoring outstanding teachers like Ms. Ramos is an example of our commitment,” said Michael Baker, President of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and CEO of the United Boys & Girls Club Santa Barbara. “We are fortunate to have so many outstanding teachers in our area, and the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Award program is our way of extending our gratitude for their important work.”