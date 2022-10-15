The Last Word for Now

I spent a couple of hours on Friday reviewing Board of Supervisor meeting videos from late 2019. I had to do this because of the claim in the op-ed “The Color of Money” that I tried to “fix” the location of a cannabis retail store. I never cared personally or professionally where the cannabis retail store might be located when the board chose to use the Community Plan Area boundaries to reduce the risk of over concentration.

I did eventually find where I mentioned Santa Claus Lane at the November 5, 2019 meeting. My mention was “descriptive” of the commercial zone in the largely agricultural Toro Canyon area and not “prescriptive” of where I or anyone else thought cannabis retail could be located. If you watch the same part of the video you will see that I am also “descriptive” about the Goleta/Isla Vista area to clarify that it was not about the City of Goleta.

Descriptive is not prescriptive. There was no fix. If there is further evidence of the “fix being in,” please present it. Trying to manufacture drama needs to stop.

As to Jana Zimmer’s belief expressed in a letter that I committed an ad hominem attack, I am sorry that my words felt personal. My intended target was the unsupported opinions, arguments, and biases presented. I will be more sensitive. At the same time, I ask that our Roots Carpinteria team be treated with dignity and respect by not impugning our character. We love this community as much as anyone.

See you November 1.