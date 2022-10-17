T.C. Boyle Reading at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Best-selling author T.C. Boyle graces us with wit once again with his new collection of short stories, I Walk Between the Raindrops, released in September 2022. Join Boyle at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for a reading of the stories and conversation on the evening of Thursday, October 20.

A Santa Barbara local, T. Coraghessan Boyle brings a voice of dark humor and satire to all of his works, I Walk Between the Raindrops being no exception. Boyle warns us that in his reading, “I’m goin’ to mess with you.” The eclectic collection holds 13 short stories, some of which track narratives about a woman with alleged ESP, a quarantined cruise ship, and the appearance of a mysterious hyena. The diverse range rightfully earns Boyle the reputation as “a virtuoso of short form,” his stories characterized by what his publisher HarperCollins describes as “his always biting satire, resonant wit, and a boundless, irrepressible imagination.”

I Walk Between the Raindrops marks Boyle’s 13th published work of fiction, earning praise and recognition from publications such as the New Yorker, Harper’s, and Esquire. Boyle is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the PEN/Faulkner Prize for best novel of the year in 1988 for his third novel, World’s End, and the PEN/Malamud Prize for short story in 1999.

Join Boyle for his reading of some of his newest short stories, and for a night of dark humor and wisdom. Following the event there will be a book-signing. Tickets are available at tickets.sbma.net.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.