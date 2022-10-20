Halloween Pet Costume Photo Contest 2022
It’s time to show off your pet’s best Halloween look in this year’s Halloween Pet Costume Photo Contest sponsored by Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats). Submit a photo of your pet in their Halloween costume or cast your vote for your favorite photo by Wednesday, November 2.
The winner will receive an ASAP Superfan Bundle, including a mug, a mask, a series of buttons, and more, plus get their winning photo published in the November 10 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.