Halloween Pet Costume Photo Contest 2022

By
Thu Oct 20, 2022 | 7:00am

It’s time to show off your pet’s best Halloween look in this year’s Halloween Pet Costume Photo Contest sponsored by Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats). Submit a photo of your pet in their Halloween costume or cast your vote for your favorite photo by Wednesday, November 2.

The winner will receive an ASAP Superfan Bundle, including a mug, a mask, a series of buttons, and more, plus get their winning photo published in the November 10 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent.

Thu Oct 20, 2022 | 16:27pm
https://www.independent.com/2022/10/20/halloween-pet-costume-photo-contest-2022/

Indy Staff

