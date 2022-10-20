Santa Barbara County Probation Department Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, CA) – The Santa Barbara County Probation Department received

funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with

multiple DUI convictions.

The $178,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward

check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their

probation and prevent probationers from re-offending.

“This grant provides critical resources and services to individuals with a focus on

reducing the number of alcohol and drug-involved traffic crashes,” Santa Barbara

County Probation Department Chief, Tanja Heitman said. “The Probation Department is

very appreciative of the partnership with OTS. In collaboration with OTS and local law

enforcement agencies, we are working together to ensure a safer community.”

“The safety of our communities is a top priority and intensive supervision programs hold

DUI offenders accountable for their actions,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “This

concerted effort improves the safety of our roadways by addressing the devastating

impacts impaired driving has on our communities.”

The probation grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations

and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in the

use and calibration of Portable Alcohol Screening (PAS) devices and relevant statutes

pertaining to DUI offenders, distribution of DUI “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alerts, and

collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders. The

grant program runs through September 2023.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic

Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.