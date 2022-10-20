Santa Barbara County Probation Department Awarded Grant to Supervise People with Multiple DUI Convictions
(SANTA MARIA, CA) – The Santa Barbara County Probation Department received
funds for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk DUI offenders with
multiple DUI convictions.
The $178,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) will go toward
check-ins with probationers to make sure they are following court-ordered terms of their
probation and prevent probationers from re-offending.
“This grant provides critical resources and services to individuals with a focus on
reducing the number of alcohol and drug-involved traffic crashes,” Santa Barbara
County Probation Department Chief, Tanja Heitman said. “The Probation Department is
very appreciative of the partnership with OTS. In collaboration with OTS and local law
enforcement agencies, we are working together to ensure a safer community.”
“The safety of our communities is a top priority and intensive supervision programs hold
DUI offenders accountable for their actions,” OTS Director Barbara Rooney said. “This
concerted effort improves the safety of our roadways by addressing the devastating
impacts impaired driving has on our communities.”
The probation grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations
and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in the
use and calibration of Portable Alcohol Screening (PAS) devices and relevant statutes
pertaining to DUI offenders, distribution of DUI “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alerts, and
collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders. The
grant program runs through September 2023.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic
Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.