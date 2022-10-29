Crawford for County Board of Education

More Like This

As a mother of four daughters, I am so grateful that Rosanne Crawford is running for the Santa Barbara County Board of Education! We need more people, like Rosanne, on the school board who strongly believes in improving literacy outcomes and keeping the school board accountable. We all know it is wrong when the current school board resisted videotaping their meetings for the public. I know Rosanne Crawford will make school board meetings more accessible and transparent.

