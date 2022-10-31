Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy Available to Help Goleta Businesses Prevent Burglaries￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, October 31, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s Community Resource Deputy (CRD) is now available to provide free assessments to Goleta businesses to help deter burglaries. Goleta business owners can book an appointment with CRD Ehren Rauch to receive an onsite inspection and personalized tips. Deputy Rauch will come to your business and provide tips on what the business can do to improve employee safety and prepare against burglaries and robberies.

Deputy Rauch said, “By taking preemptive measures, businesses can help prevent crime and deter would-be criminals. Our goal is to maintain an open line of communication with local businesses. The Sheriff’s Office takes the community’s safety seriously and looks forward to working together to keep Goleta safe.”

To promote this new service, the City of Goleta partnered with the Goleta Police Department to publish a brochure that provides information on how to book an assessment and includes important tips for businesses such as what to do to avoid a robbery, what to do if a robbery occurs, proper design recommendations and video surveillance advice. The brochure is available at the Sheriff’s substation at the Camino Real Marketplace (7042 Marketplace Drive), Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) and the Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Avenue).

You can view the brochure with the full list of tips here, or on our website at https://www.cityofgoleta.org/city-hall/neighborhood-services-and-public-safety/public-safety/law-enforcement.

For Goleta business owners who want to schedule a free assessment with CRD Rauch, call (805) 968-3878 or email goletapd@sbsheriff.org.

Thank you to the Goleta Police Department for providing this great resource.