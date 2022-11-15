Applications Open for Youth Chef Apprentice Program

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Chef Apprentice Program.

The program, which has served approximately 300 participants since its inception in 2009, provides high school-aged students the chance to explore a culinary arts profession under the direct guidance of experienced professionals. Participants will learn foundational skills, including health and safety standards, food preparation techniques, and meal planning. During each class, participants prepare a multi-course meal they can take home to their families that evening. Several program graduates have gone on to build careers in the food service industry in Santa Barbara.

The Chef Apprentice Program is open to all local students in grades 9-12 and can accommodate up to 30 participants. The program will run weekly from January to April and is offered at the Franklin Neighborhood Center and Westside Neighborhood Center.

The annual program is run in partnership with Jolly Brothers Catering and supported by the PARC Foundation, Santa Barbara County Foodbank, and the Adelle Davis Foundation.

Families can learn more and apply at bit.ly/ChefApprentice