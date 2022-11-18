Silent Disco Makes Some Noise in Santa Barbara

Have you ever had a friend that you simply can’t agree with? Every time you try to spend time together, it turns into a struggle to find something going on nearby that can cater to both of your interests? Well look no further than Rosegarden Silent Disco, a new company based here in Santa Barbara, which offers a creative solution to this problem. During a silent disco, participants are each given a set of headphones, which they can use to tune into one of two or three frequencies, each broadcasting a different set. This way, a group of people can be dancing together, but listening to entirely different music from one another. Rosegarden’s model is unique because all their sets are played by live deejays at the event, rather than being played off a pre-existing playlist. The company has five resident deejays, each with their own unique style, ranging from EDM to R&B to Latin, as well as a rotating cast of guest deejays.

The Rosegarden Silent Disco started in December 2021, when founder Sara Wylder reached out to the Wildcat Lounge about promoting a new concert business she was starting. The Wildcat asked her to help organize their idea for a silent disco, and Wylder’s original idea for a concert business transformed into what is now Rosegarden Silent Disco. The disco has been incredibly successful to date, with their weekly events at both the Wildcat and the Mission Rose Garden often selling out.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity for people to be in a social environment, without having to listen to the same music. It’s good for people who want to zone out sometimes, and it provides a really unique way to interact in a social setting. I get a lot of headphones back with the person just grinning from ear to ear,” said Wylder.

As the weather gets colder, the company hopes to focus more on private events. Private events held with Rosegarden Silent Disco can host 75 people, with up to three different frequencies available, meaning customers can pick up to three of Rosegarden’s five resident deejays for their event.

Rosegarden Silent Discos are held every Friday and Saturday at the Wildcat Lounge (15 W. Ortega St.) from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. (free with cover, 21+), and on select Sundays at the Mission Rose Garden from 7:30-9 p.m ($4 ticket, all ages). Tickets are sold at the door, and often sell out, so get there early to ensure a spot.

For more information, visit rosegardendiscos.com or check them out on Instagram @rosegardendiscos.

Rosegarden Silent Disco takes place at the Mission Rose Garden and the Wildcat. | Credit: Courtesy

