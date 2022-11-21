The SBCC Symphony Performs Suite by Young Carpinteria Composer

The alluring beauty of Carpinteria comes to Santa Barbara City College, with their symphony’s performance of the young 30-year-old composer Cody Duke Anderson’s “Carpinteria Suite.”

Anderson, a Carpinteria local, wrote his “Carpinteria Suite” throughout the COVID pandemic, in a time where walks with his husky along the Carpinteria bluffs not only served as an escape from his house, but also as vital inspiration for his composition. Anderson states, “I hope that the story of the suite comes across, I think Carpinteria is a great little town. Seeing all those things; the seals out there, the ships going off to work – because those poor guys didn’t get a break – and you know, the creatures, animals and stuff. It’s just a really beautiful experience, and I hope that comes through.”

“Carpinteria Suite” will premiere on December 4 at 7 p.m. at the Garvin Theatre on the SBCC Campus, with Anderson playing alongside the symphony, as he notes, “I will be performing. I will be in the horn section, right at the end … right next to my mom.” Anderson’s mother not only plays the French horn in the SBCC symphony with him, but, as Anderson states, “She made all of this happen,” as his main inspiration to begin composing music.

Anderson prefaces, with a laugh, “That was a long time ago,” and describes his mother’s desire for him to get into music growing up, and how this ultimately led to him stepping into the realm of composing. Upon learning to transcribe film scores he hoped to master, Anderson took the leap towards composing original works, eventually being commissioned by Jim Mooy, the conductor of the SBCC Symphony, to write his “Carpinteria Suite.”

With movements ranging in title from “Poem for a Sunrise” to “Waltz of the Great Egret,” Anderson’s suite masterfully encapsulates the essence of Carpinteria into music. Tickets can be purchased online here.

