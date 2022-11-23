Reminder: Goleta Homelessness Regional Action Plan Virtual Meeting

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The City of Goleta would like to remind the community to please join us, along with the Santa Barbara Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT), and City Net, this Monday, November 28, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. for a virtual meeting to discuss the Goleta Homelessness “Regional Action Plan.” Please note, the meeting is this Monday following the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend.

At this meeting there will be case management representatives from City Net, Good Samaritan Shelter, and City of Goleta staff present to hear concerns from community members like you regarding the impacts of homelessness and to work on collaborative responses. The meeting will also include a discussion of new initiatives underway to address the impacts of homelessness in the City of Goleta, including the new case management/outreach contract through the County of Santa Barbara.

Meeting Information:Join Zoom Meeting: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84258247334

Meeting ID: 842 5824 7334