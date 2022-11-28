Sleeping Bag Drive for Those Experiencing Homelessness

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – More than 1,900 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. To help these individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is accepting donations of sleeping bags, hats, gloves, jackets, clothing, socks, shoes, hygiene products, thermal underwear, scarves and backpacks.

New or lightly used donations are being accepted during regular business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Public Defender’s offices. The Santa Barbara office is located at, 1100 Anacapa Street. The Santa Maria office is located at 312-P East Cook Street, Building A. Physical donations may be made through 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Financial donations will also be accepted, for the purchase of new sleeping bags and undergarments, and are tax deductible through the Public Defender’s partnership with Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara. Financial donations may be made online through the following website, 2022 Sleeping Bag Drive | Family Service Agency (givebox.com) . Donations of items will not be accepted at Family Service Agency.

In order to receive donated goods, those experiencing homelessness will need to attend a distribution event on Friday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or until supplies last at each office of the Public Defender. Homeless outreach teams and community partners are currently working to inform clients of the donations that will be made available to them at the event. For more information, contact the County Public Defender’s office; in Santa Barbara, call (805) 568-3470; in Santa Maria, call (805) 346-7500.



