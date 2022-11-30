A Santa Barbara Craftsman Rises from the Ashes

Rebuilding and upgrading this three-story residence after the devastating Jesusita Fire, the homeowners teamed up with Thompson Naylor Architects — known as a regional leader in environmental design — and Giffin & Crane to forge tasteful craftsmanship within the safety specifications of the region’s strict fire codes. They also brought the home into the increasingly green 21st century by achieving net-zero energy use through a tight thermal envelope, highly efficient lighting, and a photovoltaic system.

“Why waste energy, and why spend more than you need to?” said company cofounder Bruce Giffin, remembering the project as it balanced energy efficiently with budget expectations. “The goal for our clients included the highest level of fire resistance within a California Craftsman design, constructed with green building materials [and] following sustainable building practices.”

Key aspects included that photovoltaic system — appropriately sized to meet expected energy demands — rigid foil-faced and spray-foam insulation, and conditioned attic and crawl spaces, among other cutting-edge features.

Giffin & Crane has been building custom homes in Santa Barbara since 1986.

