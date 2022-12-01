Extra!

The Great Holiday Giveaway: Island Packers

By
Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 12:01am

Enter below for a chance to win the prize from Island Packers.

Giveaway is open from December 1 – 14. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15.

Prize Description: Island Packers are giving away 3 separate prizes to 3 different winners

  • 2 adults passes for an Anacapa Island Day Trip (value of $126)
  • 2 adults passes for a Winter Whale Watch (value of $84)
  • 2 adults passes for a Santa Cruz Island Day Trip (value of $126)

Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 08:13am
Indy Staff

