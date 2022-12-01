The Great Holiday Giveaway 2022!
The holiday season is here! We have partnered up with several local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!
The giveaway runs from December 1 – 14. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!
You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15.
Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
sbbotanicgarden.org
Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.
Folio Press & Paperie
foliopressandpaperie.com
Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners
- $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
- In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Island Packers
islandpackers.com
Prize Description: Island Packers are giving away 3 separate prizes to 3 different winners:
- 2 adults passes for an Anacapa Island Day Trip (value of $126)
- 2 adults passes for a Winter Whale Watch (value of $84)
- 2 adults passes for a Santa Cruz Island Day Trip (value of $126)
The Yes Store
theyesstore.com
Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners (must be used before The Yes Store closes for the year on December 24th 2022)
Lazy Acres
lazyacres.com
Prize Description: $100 gift card to Lazy Acres
Bluewater Grill
bluewatergrill.com
Prize Description: A lunch or dinner for two on the ocean view balcony at Bluewater Grill. Includes an appetizer, 2 entrees, a dessert, and 2 glasses of wine ($200 value).
Andersen’s
andersenssantabarbara.com
Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas)
Sevilla Square
sevillasquare.com
Prize Description: $75 gift card to Riviera Towel & Coffee from D’Angelos
Kyle’s Kitchen
kyleskitchen.com
Prize Description: $50 gift cards to 3 different winners
Santa Barbara Symphony
thesymphony.org
Prize Description: The Santa Barbara Symphony is excited to offer 6 lucky winners a pair of tickets for either the Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 pm performance of Plains, Trains & Violins.
The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea & Mothers Stearns Candy Company
Prize Description: $50 gift card to The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea or Mothers Stearns Candy Company to two different winners
Viva Oliva
vivaoliva.com
Prize Description: $100 gift card to Viva Oliva
