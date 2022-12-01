The Great Holiday Giveaway 2022!

The holiday season is here! We have partnered up with several local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 1 – 14. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15.

Folio Press & Paperie

foliopressandpaperie.com Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)

$30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)

In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available) Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Folio Press & Paperie

Island Packers

islandpackers.com Prize Description: Island Packers are giving away 3 separate prizes to 3 different winners: 2 adults passes for an Anacapa Island Day Trip (value of $126)

2 adults passes for a Winter Whale Watch (value of $84)

2 adults passes for a Santa Cruz Island Day Trip (value of $126) Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Island Packers

The Yes Store

theyesstore.com Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners (must be used before The Yes Store closes for the year on December 24th 2022) Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: The Yes Store

Bluewater Grill

bluewatergrill.com Prize Description: A lunch or dinner for two on the ocean view balcony at Bluewater Grill. Includes an appetizer, 2 entrees, a dessert, and 2 glasses of wine ($200 value). Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Bluewater Grill

Santa Barbara Symphony

thesymphony.org Prize Description: The Santa Barbara Symphony is excited to offer 6 lucky winners a pair of tickets for either the Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 pm performance of Plains, Trains & Violins. Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Symphony