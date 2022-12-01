Extra!

The Great Holiday Giveaway 2022!

By
Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 12:00am

The holiday season is here! We have partnered up with several local businesses to host our annual Great Holiday Giveaway!

The giveaway runs from December 1 – 14. Look below to see which businesses are participating and what great prizes they’re giving away!

You can enter as many of the giveaways as you would like. One entry per email address. Winners will be notified via email by Thursday, December 15.

Santa Barbara Botanic Garden
sbbotanicgarden.org

Prize Description: A gift of membership to the Garden, plus some great perks you learn more about here.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: SB Botanic Garden

Folio Press & Paperie
foliopressandpaperie.com

Prize Description: Folio Press & Paperie is giving away 3 separate prize bundles to 3 different winners

  • $75 gift certificate to Folio Press & Paperie + in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
  • $30 gift certificate plus in-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
  • In-house designed, locally printed, Support Your Local Print Shop tee shirt (sizes XS through XL available)
Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Folio Press & Paperie

Island Packers
islandpackers.com

Prize Description: Island Packers are giving away 3 separate prizes to 3 different winners:

  • 2 adults passes for an Anacapa Island Day Trip (value of $126)
  • 2 adults passes for a Winter Whale Watch (value of $84)
  • 2 adults passes for a Santa Cruz Island Day Trip (value of $126)
Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Island Packers

The Yes Store
theyesstore.com

Prize Description: $50 gift certificates to two different winners (must be used before The Yes Store closes for the year on December 24th 2022)

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: The Yes Store

Lazy Acres
lazyacres.com

Prize Description: $100 gift card to Lazy Acres

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Lazy Acres

Bluewater Grill
bluewatergrill.com

Prize Description: A lunch or dinner for two on the ocean view balcony at Bluewater Grill. Includes an appetizer, 2 entrees, a dessert, and 2 glasses of wine ($200 value).

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Bluewater Grill

Andersen’s
andersenssantabarbara.com

Prize Description: A 2 Buttering Special (must be ordered by 12/19 if needed for Christmas)

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Andersen’s

Sevilla Square
sevillasquare.com

Prize Description: $75 gift card to Riviera Towel & Coffee from D’Angelos

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Sevilla Square

Kyle’s Kitchen
kyleskitchen.com

Prize Description: $50 gift cards to 3 different winners

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Kyle’s Kitchen

Santa Barbara Symphony
thesymphony.org

Prize Description: The Santa Barbara Symphony is excited to offer 6 lucky winners a pair of tickets for either the Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 pm or Sunday, Jan 22 at 3 pm performance of Plains, Trains & Violins.

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Santa Barbara Symphony

The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea & Mothers Stearns Candy Company

Prize Description: $50 gift card to The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea or Mothers Stearns Candy Company to two different winners

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: The Devil and The Deep Blue Sea & Mothers Stearns Candy Company

Viva Oliva
vivaoliva.com

Prize Description: $100 gift card to Viva Oliva

Click Here to Enter The Great Holiday Giveaway: Viva Oliva
Thu Dec 01, 2022 | 08:12am
https://www.independent.com/2022/12/01/the-great-holiday-giveaway-2022/

Indy Staff

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.