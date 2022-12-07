County of Santa Barbara Collecting Toys for Tots￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara is actively collecting Toys for Tots. Dropoff boxes can be found in the lobby of the County Administration Building at 105 E Anapamu Street, Santa Babrara. All toys collected through the Toys for Tots campaign will stay in our community and will be distributed to low-income needy children through the Unity Shoppe.

Santa Barbara County Supervisors will be Topping Off the Box at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 13 in Santa Barbara.

The boxes will be picked up on Dec. 15. County employees and the public are encouraged to drop off new unwrapped toys in the boxes. The public can also find the Toys for Tots boxes at Santa Barbara County fire stations. Toys can be dropped off anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Toys for Tots began in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks, USCR, and a group of Marine reservists in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys to needy children. The 1947 pilot project was so successful that the Marine Corps adopted Toys for Tots in 1948 and expanded it into a nationwide campaign.

For more information about the County of Santa Barbara government organization, go to www.countyofsb.org.