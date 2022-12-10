Grace Fisher to Open Inclusive Arts Clubhouse at La Cumbre Plaza

In January 2023, La Cumbre Plaza will be home to a brand new “Inclusive Arts Clubhouse” where people of all abilities can enjoy creative pursuits such as art, dance and music, announced Grace Fisher at her foundation’s Winter Showcase benefit performance at the Granada on Friday night.

As a Santa Barbara High senior, Fisher was paralyzed from the neck down in 2014 after developing a virus that spread to her spine. A talented musician who was headed to the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Fisher has since turned to her efforts to the creation of the Grace Fisher Foundation, which brings the arts to kids of all abilities.

The Gwendolyn Strong Foundation, which is currently working with the city of Santa Barbara to develop the first fully inclusive playground, a $6 million project of which $5 million has already been raised, is collaborating with Fisher on the project, with additional partnerships to be announced.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.