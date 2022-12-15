People’s Self-Help Housing Receives $10,000 Gift from George Hoag Family Foundation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Santa Barbara County, CA – December 15, 2022 – People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH) has received a generous $10,000 gift from philanthropic group, the George Hoag Family Foundation. This grant will fund free, onsite supportive housing services for the formerly homeless residents who live at PSHH’s Santa Barbara property, Heath House.



The PSHH Supportive Housing Program currently offers services to over 1,900 households in three counties through free, confidential case management. The program also partners with over 70 area agencies, connecting PSHH residents with local resources and area wellness programs. These programs include health screenings, counseling, mental health support, food distribution, rental assistance, wellness seminars, and more. This impactful grant will ensure continued programming to PSHH residents at Heath House.“



We thank the George Hoag Family Foundation for their generous partnership,” said Rick Gulino, PSHH Director of Neighborhood Development & Resident Services. “This practical expression of their commitment to building strong communities will provide many positive outcomes for the women we serve.”



Previously serving as a hospice for AIDS patients, the historic Heath House property was purchased by PSHH in 2020. After extensive rehabilitation, the cherished landmark reopened in the spring of 2021. The 2,500 square-foot property now serves the Santa Barbara community by providing a safe, supportive home for formerly homeless women. The property has seven bedrooms, five-bathrooms and multiple common areas, including a shared kitchen, a dining room, living room, and outdoor patio. Building on the considerable success of its programming at the nearby Victoria Hotel, and in Ventura the historic El Patio Hotel, PSHH offers all residents the onsite supportive services at no charge.



Founded in 1940, the George Hoag Family Foundation is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves by improving social conditions, promoting human welfare, and alleviating pain and suffering. They primarily apply resources to benefit Southern California residents through funding healthcare programs, social service programs, and youth-oriented organizations. Currently, the foundation is focused on safety-net issues and basic need grants.



To learn more, visit pshhc.org.



About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)



Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, working families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the indigenous people of the territories that our organization occupies, including the Chumash, Salinan, Yokuts, Kitanemuk, and Tataviam people. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.