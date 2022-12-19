CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol is dropping off toys collected from our successful ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive.
With the holiday season upon us, we wanted to do our part to ensure children in our community have a 2022 to remember. The toys collected will be delivered to local families in need. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but by helping those in need.”
Please join us on December 20, 2022, while we drop off the toys collected to the Unity Shoppe located at: 110 W. Sola St. in Santa Barbara at 11:00am. Toys collected were gathered from the participant locations below.
Participating locations:
Santa Barbara CHP Office
6465 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Walgreens
5900 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Rite Aid
199 North Fairview Ave.
Goleta, CA 93117
805 Roadside Tow
5939 Placencia Street
Goleta Ca 93117
Golden 1 Credit Union
5676 Calle Real
Goleta, CA 93117
Suds City Laundromat
5698 Hollister Ave #B
Goleta, CA 93117
Hilton Garden Inn
6878 Hollister Ave
Goleta, CA 93117