CHiPS for Kids Toy Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol is dropping off toys collected from our successful ChiP’s for Kids Toy Drive.

With the holiday season upon us, we wanted to do our part to ensure children in our community have a 2022 to remember. The toys collected will be delivered to local families in need. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” said Public Information Officer Jonathan Gutierrez, “We take pride in serving the Santa Barbara community, not only by protecting the roadways, but by helping those in need.”

Please join us on December 20, 2022, while we drop off the toys collected to the Unity Shoppe located at: 110 W. Sola St. in Santa Barbara at 11:00am. Toys collected were gathered from the participant locations below.

Participating locations:

Santa Barbara CHP Office

6465 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Walgreens

5900 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Rite Aid

199 North Fairview Ave.

Goleta, CA 93117

805 Roadside Tow

5939 Placencia Street

Goleta Ca 93117

Golden 1 Credit Union

5676 Calle Real

Goleta, CA 93117

Suds City Laundromat

5698 Hollister Ave #B

Goleta, CA 93117

Hilton Garden Inn

6878 Hollister Ave

Goleta, CA 93117