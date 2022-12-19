Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Christmas Feast and Giveaway

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is holding its annual restaurant-style Christmas Feast in its dining hall at 535 East Yanonali Street on Thursday, December 22, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The Rescue Mission staff, residents in recovery, and a team of volunteers from the community will serve meals to hundreds of men, women, and children in need.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Women’s Auxiliary is organizing a Christmas Giveaway for all guests who will attend. Joy Van Wickle, the Christmas Giveaway Coordinator for the Women’s Auxiliary, is heading up this year’s event. At the Christmas Feast and Giveaway, homeless men, women, and people in poverty are invited to the Rescue Mission to enjoy a delicious meal and special personal Christmas gifts. Rarely do homeless neighbors get brand-new items, and the Mission is still accepting new things such as coats, sweatshirts, and shoes for this purpose.

“The goal is always to treat hurting neighbors with love, grace, and generosity,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Not only is it a wonderful way to share God’s love with those in need during the holiday season, but it’s also a practical way to reach out to people in the community who may not know about the Rescue Mission and all of the programs and services we have to offer them.”

Credit: Courtesy

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 57 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 94 beds for men and 34 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. In a typical year, the Mission provides over 140,000 meals and 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place else to turn. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.