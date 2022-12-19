Santa Ynez Chumash Presents $25,000 Donation to Local Toys for Tots Campaign

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – December 19, 2022 – The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check presentation occurred onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ performance Friday night at the Chumash Casino Resort.

The Central Coast Marine Corps Reserves Toys for Tots campaign serves families in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties through partnerships with local agencies, such as Unity Shoppe, People Helping People, the Salvation Army, Community Action Commission, Tribal TANF and the United Boys & Girls Club.

“The Toys for Tots campaign makes an enormous impact on children’s lives during the holiday season,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with a nonprofit that brings so much joy to children in our community.”

This is the 19th consecutive year the tribe has donated $25,000 to the local Toys for Tots campaign. In previous years, the tribe announced the donation prior to holiday concerts featuring acts such as Melissa Etheridge, Clint Black, The Judds and even a 2006 concert that showcased the young, up-and-coming country artist Taylor Swift. This year’s donation brings the tribe’s total contributions to the campaign over the years to $475,000.

“We are so grateful for our 19-year partnership with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians,” said 1st Sgt. (retired) Soledad Kennedy, the Marine Corps League 1340 Toys for Tots Coordinator for Santa Barbara County. “Their dedication for nearly two decades has ensured that thousands of families have presents under the tree.”

For more information on how to donate a toy or make a monetary donation, visit www.toysfortots.org/donate.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit www.santaynezchumash.org.