Save The Date For Beautify Goleta’s Next Event

GOLETA, CA, December 22, 2022 – The City of Goleta’s next #BeautifyGoleta event is coming up on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. This event will feature a Bulky Item Collection Event and an updated Self-Guided Cleanup Program.

Self-Guided Cleanup Program

Grab your buckets, gloves, and a good pair of walking shoes, and pickup litter where you want, when you want! Beautify Goleta has updated it’s Self-Guided Cleanup program, which you can read more about here. Participants can pickup litter off streets, in neighborhoods, in parks and open spaces, and more. The City asks that participants do not pickup litter on private property without getting permission from the property owner first.

Self-Guided Cleanup participants are not required, but highly encouraged, to report their results to Beautify Goleta using an updated report form so progress can be tracked over time. Participants can submit reports anonymously or can provide an email to be entered into a prize drawing.

Bulky Item Collection Event

Bulky Item Collection will be located in the rear parking lot of Goleta City Hall (130 Cremona Drive) from the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Any drop offs before or after the event will not be accepted. Residents are able to drop off unwanted bulky items free of charge (no electronics, medicine, or hazardous waste).

The bulky item drop-off is in partnership with Caltrans and the Clean CA program. These statewide Dump Day events are made possible through Governor Gavin Newsom’s Clean California initiative, a sweeping $1.1 billion, multiyear clean-up effort led by Caltrans to keep roads and waterways free of litter, create thousands of jobs and transform state and local public spaces through beautification efforts. For more information on the Clean CA program, please visit Clean CA program online.

The City would like to thank Caltrans, MarBorg, and Big Green Cleaning for their event support. We are also so thankful to our returning clean up volunteers!

Thank you for helping us keep Goleta healthy and beautiful. Learn more about the City’s Beautify Goleta program at www.CityofGoleta.org/BeautifyGoleta. Please email any questions or feedback to EnvironmentalServices@CityofGoleta.org.

We hope to see you on January 14th!