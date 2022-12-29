Society Matters | Year in Pictures

Santa Barbara is fortunate to have hundreds of nonprofit organizations serving critical community needs and enriching our community. With COVID posing less of a threat this year, many nonprofits went back to hosting in-person events to raise much-needed funds and awareness. This column sought to capture the spirit of the events and, more importantly, provide in depth information about the valuable work these organizations do for our community. For all Society Matters’ stories, go to
independent.com/society.
Gwendolyn Strong Foundation Co-founder Bill Strong with Co-founder and Executive Director Victoria Strong at Bubbles & Butterflies Luncheon | Credit: Gail Arnold
Honorary Event Co-Chair Belle Hahn and Thomasine Richards at Lotusland Celebrates | Credit: Gail Arnold
Rona Barrett Foundation Advisory Boardmember Anne Towbes with Rona Barrett at Montecito Garden Party | Credit: Gail Arnold
SB Zoo President-CEO Rich Block and Board Chair Amy Pryor at Zoofari Ball | Credit: Gail Arnold
Fr. Virgil Cordano Center Program Director Debbie McQuade, Fr. Joe Schwab OFM, and Center Supervisor Sr. Arthur Gordon DC (feature story) | Credit: Gail Arnold
Yacht Torqua Captain Graham Ashlock and Crew Member Taryn Ashlock at SB Yacht Club Charity Regatta benefitting VNA Health | Credit: Gail Arnold
MOXI @ Night event speakers NASA Deputy Flight System Manager Kendra Short and former NASA Astronaut Danny Olivas | Credit: Gail Arnold
Patricia and Paul Bragg Foundation Executive Director Emilie Neumann, Foodbank of SB County CEO Erik Talkin, and La Centra-Sumerlin Foundation Trustee Suzanne Duca at Foodbank’s Table of Life Gala | Credit: Gail Arnold
Adam’s Angels volunteer Deni Godoi, founder Adam McKaig, volunteer Michael Miller, and volunteer Father Larry Gosselin at 2021 Christmas event | Credit: Gail Arnold
Planned Parenthood of CA Central Coast President and CEO Jenna Tosh with Board Chair Dr. Ayesha Shaikh at Birds & Bees Bash | Credit: Gail Arnold
