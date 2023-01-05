Macduff Everton and Mary Heebner Spot Icebergs in Patagonia

Macduff Everton and Mary Heebner | Credit: Courtesy

Veteran photographer Macduff Everton, who shot this week’s cover story on Dos Pueblos Ranch, and his wife, the renowned artist Mary Heebner, just returned from their National Geographic latest cruise to Patagonia, where he advises passengers on their photography. He first visited in 1994, and, with Heebner, published a bilingual book called Patagonia La Última Esperanza a decade ago.

“I’m part of the staff of naturalists and experts that lead the daily excursions, as well as give lectures and nightly recaps,” said Everton. “Mary gave a wonderful presentation on making watercolors in the field and fjords and she was painting onboard on this last trip.”

Their trips will continue in 2023 with a coastal New Zealand voyage from Milford Sound to Auckland next month, followed by missions to Scotland, Norway, Iceland, Greenland, and Antarctica.

