CPUC To Hold Public Forums on PG&E Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) will hold two public forums to provide an opportunity to offer comment about PG&E’s requests related to funding the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust, as follows:

WHEN WHERE HOW TO ACCESS January 26, 2023, 6 p.m. Remote only Webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpucPhone: 1-800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567#(More information about the remote access options are below.) January 31, 2023, 6 p.m. In-person only San Luis Obispo County Chambers1055 Monterey Street, Room D170San Luis Obispo, CA 93408(If you wish to make a public comment, sign up at the Public Advisor’s Office’s table.)

REMOTE ACCESS OPTIONS FOR THE JAN. 26 PUBLIC FORUM:

· Live video broadcast with English or Spanish captions via webcast: www.adminmonitor.com/ca/cpuc

o Participants who choose to participate via webcast will only have audio and video capabilities but will not be able to make verbal comments. If you would like to make a comment during the meeting, the phone-in information is below.

o For captions, after clicking on the name of the workshop, click the green button at the bottom of the video for captions. Then select captions by clicking on the white icon next to the word “live” at the bottom of the video.

o The forums will also be recorded and archived for future viewing.

· English Phone: 800-857-1917, passcode: 1767567#

o Participants will have audio in English and will be able to make comments. (To make a comment, after entering the passcode, when prompted press *1, unmute your phone, and record your name.)

o Wait times depend on the number of speakers in the public comment queue. During times of high call volumes, wait times will be longer. The operator will call on you when it is your turn to speak.

You can also make your voice heard in this proceeding, and read the comments of others, on our online Docket Card comment section for the proceeding at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/c/A2112007.

Members of the public can attend the public forums (formally known as Public Participation Hearings) remotely by phone or Internet on Jan. 26 or in-person (no remote access) on Jan. 31. Those who would like to make public comment at the remote public forum on Jan. 26 must participate by telephone and make comment through the toll-free phone line. Those intending to make public comment in-person on Jan. 31 can sign up to speak before 6 p.m. at the Public Advisor’s Office’s table.

WHAT: The public forum will begin with a brief presentation and then public comment will be heard. At least one representative from PG&E will be present throughout the forums to answer questions.

BACKGROUND: On December 14, 2021, PG&E submitted an Application related to funding the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust, and approval of costs expended towards decommissioning to-date. The Application requests the CPUC to review PG&E’s updated nuclear decommissioning cost studies and ratepayer contributions analyses in support of requests to fully fund the nuclear decommissioning master trusts to the level needed to decommission PG&E’s two nuclear plants, Diablo Canyon and Humboldt Bay Power Plant Unit 3, and for CPUC review of decommissioning projects completed since the last Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Triennial Proceeding (NDCTP).

The CPUC welcomes attendance and comments on PG&E’s requests at the public forums, as public comments help the CPUC reach an informed decision. The Administrative Law Judge assigned to the proceeding is scheduled to issue a Proposed Decision in the case for consideration by the CPUC within a year.

While a quorum of Commissioners and/or their staff may attend the public forums, no official action will be taken on this matter.

If special accommodations are needed to attend, such as non-English or sign language interpreters, please contact the CPUC’s Public Advisor’s Office at public.advisor@cpuc.ca.gov or toll-free at 866-849-8390 at least five business days in advance of the public forums.

Further information on the public forums is available at www.cpuc.ca.gov/pph.

The Ruling setting the public forums is available at docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M499/K470/499470597.PDF.

Documents related to this proceeding are available at apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/A2112007.

To receive electronic updates on CPUC proceedings, sign-up for the CPUC’s free subscription service at subscribecpuc.cpuc.ca.gov.

The CPUC regulates services and utilities, protects consumers, safeguards the environment, and assures Californians’ access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services. For more information on the CPUC, please visit www.cpuc.ca.gov.