January Storm Recovery Assistance in Santa Barbara County

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara has made Local Recovery and Assistance Resources available online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery, following the storm impact. In addition to online resources a physical one-stop shop local assistance center will be open for a third consecutive day Monday, Jan. 16 in Guadalupe and Orcutt. Clean-up kits for those impacted by the January storms will also be available at the Local Assistance Centers (LAC) today.

Resources from various local, state and federal agencies are available through the LAC, aimed at providing answers to commonly asked questions and providing important information. Linkage to counseling and emotional support, resource assistance and other information is available to aid in rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services, and many other topics.

Local Assistance Centers Open Today/Monday:

Information to support residents with January 2023 winter storm event information and long-term rebuilding and recovery.

• • Guadalupe Local Assistance Center: English, Spanish and Mixteco speakers on site. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Monday, January 16 Location: 230 Calle Cesar E Chavez Rd. #234, Guadalupe, CA Phone Number: 805-343-1194

• • Orcutt Local Assistance Center: English and Spanish speakers on site. Noon to 4:30pm; Monday, January 16 Location: St. Joseph’s High School – Library at 4120 Bradley Rd., Santa Maria, CA

• • Virtual Local Assistance Center: Online resource in English and Spanish. https://www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery

For questions, please call the Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE READYSBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, please do so at ReadySBC.org. Click on the red icon to register to receive emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.