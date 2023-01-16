Making the Dream a Reality

One of my favorite quotes from Dr. King says, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a Nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their characters.”

The recent letters, “Time to End Racism” and “We Reject Bigotry,” show that Dr. King’s dreams are coming true. Your speaking up is allowing everyone to strive and to be treated with respect.

Thanks to our leaders who signed their names at the end of the “We Reject Bigotry” letter, as it gives me hope that my beautiful grandchildren will be given the opportunity to follow their dreams.