Maria Ressa’s Santa Barbara Appearance Postponed

UCSB Arts & Lectures (A&L) announces that Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa has postponed her January 19 Santa Barbara appearance in order to appear in court in Manila, Philippines. The event is currently being rescheduled and the new date will be announced in the coming weeks.

As part of Arts & Lectures’ Thematic Learning Initiative, free copies of Maria Ressa’s new book, How to Stand Up to a Dictator may be obtained by visiting the Arts & Lectures ticket office at UCSB’s Campbell Hall, or at either the Santa Barbara Public Library (40 E. Anapamu St.) or the Goleta Valley Library (500 N. Fairview Ave.) Books are available while supplies last.



Maria Ressa’s appearance is part of Arts & Lectures’ Justice for All programming initiative. The next Justice for All event features Ensemble Intercontemporain performing Olga Neuwirth’s score for the film Die Stadt ohne Juden at the Lobero Theatre on Saturday, January 28 at 7 pm.

The A&L ticket office will reach out to ticket holders regarding the new date for Maria Ressa’s talk.