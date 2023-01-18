Highway 154 Reopens in Both Directions in Santa Barbara County

Drivers Can Once Again Access Previously Shutdown Stretch of Highway Between Highway 192 and State Route 246

Highway 154 reopened to traffic this Wednesday, January 18, at 5 p.m., according to an announcement on the CalTrans District 5 Twitter page this afternoon.

Portions of the highway were closed due to rock and mudslides from the recent storms, and Caltrans announced today that the main stretch between Highway 192 in Santa Barbara and the State Route 246 roundabout near Santa Ynez is now reopen in both directions.

A wheel loader clears debris from Highway 154 after recent rainstorms | Credit: Courtesy CalTrans

Local businesses were also affected by the closure of Highway 154. According to Cold Springs Tavern’s website, the restaurant was forced to close due to closures on Highway 154 and Stagecoach Road, making the tavern “inaccessible to customers and deliveries.” The website says the tavern plans to reopen as of Thursday, January 19, with the roads reopening.

The County of Santa Barbara website shows a live map with updated road closures, including specific information on closures due to the recent storm activity.

Several of the mountside roads off the 154 remain closed, including the stretch of North San Marcos Road from the 154 down to Cathedral Oaks, Painted Cave Road north of the 154, Paradise Road, and the entire stretch of East Camino Cielo Between the 154 and Gibraltar Road.

Elsewhere in the city, a large eucalyptus tree crashed onto the roadway on Carrillo Hill near Miramonte Drive, hitting the power lines and forcing a closure of both lanes for most of the day on Thursday. According to the city’s website, the road is no longer closed as of 5:30 p.m.

