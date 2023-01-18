The Riviera Ridge School Invites SB to Celebrate Innovation with Annual Maker Fair 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. (January 2023) – The entire Santa Barbara Community is invited to The Riviera Ridge School’s mountain-view campus on Saturday, January 21st from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm for their fifth annual Maker Fair. Current and prospective families, as well as the general public, are encouraged to put on their thinking caps and explore the 21 different booths throughout the school. Each booth will ask a scientific question that guests solve with a short and exciting hands-on project.

“When we think about school, we often think of academic subjects. Yet, creativity and innovation are what the next generation needs to solve the world’s grandest problems,” Director of Academic Innovation Melissa Wilson said. “At Riviera Ridge, we teach students to think differently by asking them to consider multiple ways to solve problems and multiple perspectives. Our annual Maker Fair highlights our commitment to inspiring change makers.”

Riviera Ridge faculty from all disciplines will be partnering with a current student at each booth to help guide visitors in using STEAM2 (science, tech/engineering, the arts, mathematics, and movement) concepts to figure out the answer to each query. These investigations include fun and engaging inquiries, such as “How can you make ice cream from our garden?” “How can you create a robot that completes a maze?” and “How long can you make a parachute hover?”

“Deeper learning happens when we take a concept and follow its depth and width. Our STEAM2 curriculum is interdisciplinary and our Maker Fair is a great opportunity for students to apply both knowledge and skills from the classroom,” Wilson said. “When we ask students to answer a question using their own problem solving skills and get to see what they created with their own brains and hands, that is where the magic of teaching happens.”

Riviera Ridge’s ocean-view hub of all things STEAM2, the Center for Design, Engineering and Creativity will be open to explore as well. This state of the art multi-use space is where tinkering, robotics, cooking, and even 3D printing are enjoyed by all grade levels.

This morning of free, experiential learning highlights the school’s interdisciplinary electives program where students choose three fun courses a year in various STEAM2 areas. This year students have 27 courses to choose from throughout their three trimesters. Courses have included fishing, ceramics, robotics, chocolatiering, podcasting, food blogging, musicals, surfing, and many more.

“We hope that our elective program ignites student’s curiosity and exposes them to a range of potential passions,” Wilson said. Educational research suggests that when we spend time playing, we eventually find our passion. Our Maker Fair is just one way to add joy to our student’s lives so they find their purpose.”

Local radio station K-LITE 101.7 will be at the event broadcasting live and connecting with the community.

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.

For more information, email info@rivieraridge.org or call 805-569-1811 ext. 131.