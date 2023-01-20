Santa Maria, Sisquoc & Montecito Local Assistance Centers Open Select Days This Week

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Another Local Assistance Center (LAC) has been added to the schedule. The most recent addition is in Santa Maria on Monday afternoon. This is in addition to the LACs open this Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sisquoc and Montecito.

In coordination with local, state and federal partners, the County of Santa Barbara is providing January 2023 Storm recovery and assistance resources throughout the County.

These resources can be found online through ReadySBC.org. Resources in Spanish can be found here. This online location of resources serves as a single point of access for essential resources and services available for community members who are beginning the process of rebuilding and recovery, following the storms’ impact.

Physical Local Assistance Centers first opened last week, with three days of service provided in Orcutt and Guadalupe Jan. 14-16, 2023. The County will continue to set up LACs across the County to support impacted communities.

Resources from various local, state and federal agencies are available through the LAC, aimed at providing answers to commonly asked questions and important information. At the LAC, community members can be linked to counseling and emotional support resources and other information to aid in rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services and many other topics.

Local Assistance Centers Open Saturday

Information to support residents with January 2023 winter storm event information and long-term rebuilding and recovery.

· Sisquoc Local Assistance Center: English, and Spanish speakers on site.

Saturday, January 21, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: Blochman School — 4949 Foxen Canyon Rd., Santa Maria, CA

· Montecito Local Assistance Center: English and Spanish speakers on site.

Saturday, January 21, 2023 Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: YMCA – 591 Santa Rosa Lane, Montecito, CA

Local Assistance Centers Open Monday

· Santa Maria Local Assistance Center: English and Spanish speakers on site.

Monday, January 23, 2023 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Maramonte Hall — 620 Sunrise Drive, Santa Maria, CA

· Virtual Local Assistance Center: Online resource in English and Spanish.

https://www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery

Spanish: www.ReadySBC.org/recuperacion-tormenta-enero

For questions, please call the Call Center at (833) 688-5551 or call 2-1-1.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE READYSBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, please do so at ReadySBC.org. Click on the red icon to register to receive emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.