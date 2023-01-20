The Riviera Ridge School Wins International Marketing Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Riviera Ridge School in Santa Barbara, CA won the 2022 Bronze InspirED School Marketers Brilliance Award this week for its Website Homepage Redesign in the only international competition that recognizes excellence in private and independent school marketing and communications. The Brilliance Awards are sponsored by InspirED School Marketers, a community that provides “brilliant ideas and brain food” for private school administrators around the globe.

The entries were judged by a volunteer panel of 71 marketing experts from around the world who are professionals in private schools or businesses that specialize in private school marketing. The entries were scored on originality, persuasiveness, copy/script/dialog, visual elements, execution, and overall appeal.

Judges commented, “I appreciated your dedication to your theme of curiosity and how well it was executed through the visuals, as well as the story cards. The photography was excellent and engaging. Excellent photography helps this website stand out, clever editing of the photos to bring them to life. I really like the fact you can learn about real life experiences of the pupils and key facts all on one page. End user experience is very good.” www.rivieraridge.org

At Riviera Ridge, we provide student-centered, individualized learning in a joyful and nurturing community, inspiring academic excellence and valuing difference. The educational vision for each Riviera Ridge graduate is to empower individual potential, inspire purpose beyond self, and cultivate social responsibility as they prepare for high school and beyond.