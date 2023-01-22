The Santa Barbara Chamber Players Play First Show

Maestro Emmanuel Fratianni conducts the Santa Barbara Chamber Players’s first concert on January 28 | Credit: Courtesy

There are some new players in town. One of the few bright spots to grow out of the pandemic shutdowns is a new group, the Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), who will play their first concert on January 28, with a program that includes Antonín Dvorak’s 7th Symphony, Maurice Ravel’s “Mother Goose Suite,” and Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring.”

The nonprofit group was formed as a way for local musicians to share their love for music with the community, inspiring and creating space for the next generation of musicians. “The SBCP is dedicated to providing accessible, affordable music to Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley, with reasonably priced tickets and a number of complimentary tickets offered to youth education programs. The goal is to inspire the next-generation of musicians and audience, while simultaneously providing unique, professional-level performance opportunities for the young rising stars of tomorrow,” stated founders Sherylle Mills Englander, Nancy Mathison, and Simon Knight.

“The selections for our first concert were important as they set the tone for our group and set a vision for what is to come. We were able to engage with local musicians who are passionate about these selections and will bring great performances,” said Mills Englander.

“Our first offering is an opportunity to show the community our intention to provide interesting music that will inspire not only the audience, but other musicians to the possibilities that are available,” stated Mathison.

“Giving musicians an opportunity to perform benefits them, and making attendance affordable benefits our community. Our goal, as we grow and hold more concerts, is to add an even richer program of vibrant classical music that everyone can enjoy,” added Knight.

Conducted by Maestro Emmanuel Fratianni, SBCP’s first concert is Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.at the First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. For more information, visit sbchamberplayers.org.

