Finding Peace and Balance at Aikido of Santa Barbara

Dojo Introduces Students to

a Kinder, Gentler Martial Art

By Callie Fausey

Credit: Courtesy

Aikido of Santa Barbara’s students exercise their body and their mind, bringing a sense of peace to self-defense. They are taught that aikido, a traditional Japanese martial art, is not about conflict. “We’re just trying to introduce a kinder, gentler martial art into the community,” said Chris Wong, the dojo’s chief instructor, or sensei.

A large turquoise bell is used to center students in the space, encouraging them to let go of any negative energy accumulated throughout the day. After it is rung five times — once to call class to order, and then four times to signify the cardinal directions — it’s time to begin.

Unlike other martial arts, aikido is non-competitive and non-combative. An aikidoist does not use their fists; they use balance, leverage, and gravity against an opponent, so that the energy of an attack itself is what brings down an aggressor. The practice is all about circular and evasive movement, so strength is not necessary to be effective.

Peter Matthies, a local businessman with a black belt, joined the dojo in 2003. He said aikido got him physically fit and keeps him calm and focused. “There is an emotional level,” he said, “which I think in our world currently is quite important.”

Even if students do not often encounter situations where they need to use the physical skills they learn, the peace of mind it teaches is something they can employ every day. “I haven’t been attacked in the street,” Matthies said. “But I’ve been ‘attacked’ in meetings. This is where aikido, for me, comes into play — to stand in that conflict and not flare up or fight back, but to be able to absorb it and be with the other person. That has honestly been life-changing.”

The dojo not only teaches martial arts, but also yoga as well as Japanese culture and language. It has worked with organizations and schools throughout the city, such as Santa Barbara City College and Santa Barbara Junior High, to spread the benefits of aikido.

Before the dojo’s bell is rung once more to close out a class, students practice how to “harmonize with the movement of the universe,” as from Morihei Ueshiba, also known as O-Sensei Great Teacher, who developed the martial art.

“When you’re on the mat, you’re working in collaboration,” said sensei Wong. “You’re not trying to be better than someone else. That’s a whole different mindset.”

121 N. Milpas St.; (805) 962-4741; aikidoofsantabarbara.com