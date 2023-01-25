‘Indy’ Staff Share Self-Care Habits

In celebration of this week’s Self-Care issue, we asked our staff to share their favorite ways to relax and recharge. Here’s what they had to say:

“I soak my feet in warm water and Epsom salt, on my deck, looking at the ocean and listening to the new Dirty Heads song ‘Indigo.’” —Tonea Songer, Advertising Representative

“On a good day, I’ll read, listen to music, or cook a nice dinner. On a Sunday or a Monday night, I’ll watch football and drink beer.” —Tyler Hayden, Senior Editor

“I’m a big proponent of consuming five different forms of media at once to prevent the chance of a thought occurring. My particular poison(s)? Challenging myself to create increasingly intricate jewelry while listening to long video essays on YouTube.” —Cat Kelley, Web Content Manager

“I recharge by listening to records while playing board games with my roommates — it’s nice to be able to redirect any frustration that built up during the day away from myself and toward absolutely crushing my friends in Settlers of Catan.” —Callie Fausey, News Reporter

“Reading and napping are definitely high on my list! But if I really need to relax, I have a warm shower while listening to Lana Del Rey.” —Tessa Reeg, Copy Chief

“I like to do jigsaw puzzles while watching old black-and-white horror movies (think Creature from the Black Lagoon). Homemade craft cocktail optional. ;)” —Don Brubaker, Web Content Manager

“LEGOs. Not only does it make me feel like a kid again, but it tickles some deep part of my brain and helps me forget about the high-paced reporter’s lifestyle.” —Ryan Cruz, News Reporter

“I have a jigsaw puzzle going in my living room. Sometimes I work on it for an hour; sometimes I spend two minutes. But it’s always there, waiting for me, ready to be a pleasurable distraction.” —Sarah Sinclair, Director of Advertising

“If I’m super stressed and need to let it out, I play Lizzo really LOUD and dance around by myself. Old Talking Heads is good too.” —Leslie Dinaberg, Arts, Culture, and Community Editor

“Cooking dinner (almost) every night is when I get to tune out and focus on something other than work.” —Matt Kettmann, Senior Writer

