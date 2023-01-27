Disaster Recovery Centers / Local Assistance Centers to Open in North and South Santa Barbara County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC)/Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be opening in both north and south Santa Barbara County to provide resources to residents who were impacted by the January 2023 Storms.

The DRC/LAC is a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), County of Santa Barbara and several local cities. The DRC/LAC is opening in both locations on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria & Direct Relief in Santa Barbara.

Following Saturday, the DRC/LAC will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at both locations, for a minimum of two weeks.

Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish, ASL and Mixteco interpreter services will be present.

The centers are a one-stop shop where disaster survivors can get information and advice about community, state and federal agencies and other available assistance. They are also accessible to people with disabilities and those with access and functional needs.

The centers, are staffed with not only local staff but trained FEMA personnel as well as representatives from California state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

These specialists can clarify information you have received from FEMA or other agencies; they can explain the rental assistance available to homeowners and renters; and they can fax your requested documents to a FEMA processing center and scan or copy new information or documents needed for case files.

SBA representatives are on hand to provide program information and explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for businesses, private non-profits, homeowners and renters.

State representatives are also available to aid in state related questions ranging from Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to Department of Insurance and Employment Development Department (EDD).

The DRC/LAC also provides linkage to local resources including counseling and emotional support, local resources to aid in rebuilding, permitting, hazardous materials clean-up, housing assistance, loss of business or employment, basic health and human services, agricultural losses and tax accessor. County and city staff will be available to answer questions as well as provide resources. Several local non-profits will also be present to help community members impacted by the January 2023 Storms.

• North County Center:

Regular Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Allan Hancock College

800 South College Drive,

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Building O-300, Parking Lot #7

• South County Center:

Regular Hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Location: Direct Relief

6100 Wallace Becknell Rd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

• Virtual Local Assistance Center: Online resource in English and Spanish.

English: https://www.readysbc.org/3683/January-2023-Storm-Recovery

Spanish: www.ReadySBC.org/recuperacion-tormenta-enero

REGISTER TO RECEIVE READYSBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, please do so at ReadySBC.org. Click on the red icon to register to receive emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.