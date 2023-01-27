The Home Page | Brighten Up Your Day

This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on January 22, 2023. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletters.

The rain has stopped and we’ve got so many bright, colorful homes to share with you today! I received a sweet note this week from community icon and personal friend Steven Lovelace, who’s been teaching performing arts to local kids — including mine, who are now in their thirties! — for over forty years. Steven and his husband are packing up, selling their beloved home, and relocating to Joshua Tree. Their “beautiful mid-century dream condo” is located in Encina Royale, an over-55 development off Fairview in Goleta. As you can see, their place reflects Steven’s vibrant personality:

Credit: Steven Lovelace

Subtle is not a word I would use to describe this delicious domicile. Two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, and over 1000 colorful square feet exude cheer and charisma. They are selling it FSBO, and invite anyone who would like to see it to stop by 313 Moreton Bay Lane #4 today from noon til 3 pm.

Credit: Steven Lovelace

Santa Barbara will miss them, but as Steven reminded me: “If I want to come visit, I can eat breakfast at home in Joshua Tree in the morning and be in Santa Barbara by lunchtime.” We hope that you’ll visit often!

Another local stunner is this three bedroom, two-and-a-half bath Hidden Valley townhome, with a huge primary bedroom, a charming arched fireplace in the living room, great golf course views from upstairs, and a cute dining area with this distinctive wallpaper:

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

I visited on Thursday and was charmed by the sycamore trees framing the backyard view, giving this backdrop to your veggie garden boxes:

Credit: Sarah Sinclair

630 Calle de los Amigos is listed by Kendrick Guehr of The Epstein Partners. Learn more here.

A little farther afield, this Austin home was featured in Architectural Digest online. This incredible bathroom wallpaper is what caught my eye:

Credit: @douglasfriedman

Read more about this “tudor style retreat that aims to surprise,” and see more fun decor here.

Last but not least is another local gem that you can see for yourself today from 11-4, listed by the Easter Team at 2282 Whitney Avenue in Summerland:

Credit: Nick Ouellette

Go check out the views from this two bedroom, two bath hilltop cottage: ogle the ocean and islands from the front balcony, and gorgeous mountain views from the back. This one reminds me why I’ve always wanted to live in Summerland.

Finally, make sure you check out this week’s issue including our Style Specialist column featuring quick fixes to refresh your own space … maybe a little paint or wallpaper to make your place shine bright!

