Lompoc High School, Clarence Ruth Elementary Placed on Lockdown over Reports of Shooting in the Area

Lompoc High School and nearby Clarence Ruth Elementary School were placed on lockdown early Wednesday afternoon following reports of a shooting in the area, Lompoc police said.

Around 12:24 p.m. on February 2, police received multiple calls regarding a shooting just west of the Lompoc High campus, which immediately went into lockdown. Clarence Ruth, which is about a half-mile west of the high school, was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.

According to police, the shooting took place in the 1000 block of West College Avenue and reportedly involved two subjects, who fled the area immediately after the shots were fired. A resident who lives nearby heard about four or five shots, according to KSBY, which reported that police have recovered two shell casings from the scene so far. No injuries have been reported, and the suspects in the shooting remain at large, police said.

The lockdowns at both schools were lifted shortly after 1 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.

