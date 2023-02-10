Enjoy the Super Bowl Responsibly: Choose a Sober Way to Go

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – The Goleta Police Department is reminding football fans to “designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking at a Super Bowl watch party.”

On Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 12), the Goleta Police Department will have officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If you plan to drink, please choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game.” Goleta Police Department Sergeant Noel Rivas said. “Have a ride-hailing service or a family member who hasn’t been drinking take you home.”

The Goleta Police reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications can all affect your ability to drive safely. Do your research and understand the potential side effects of certain drugs.

“When it comes to getting to and from places safely, we’re all on the same team,” Sergeant Rivas said. “The choice is simple: Don’t drive impaired.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

