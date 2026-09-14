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The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its free monthly meeting on Saturday, September 19, featuring a panel of four local archivists who “open the vaults” of their respective collections and share tips on using their archives for genealogy research.

About the Panelists

Chris S. Ervin, Archivist, Gledhill Library, Santa Barbara Historical Museum

The Gledhill Library holds over 40 collections on Santa Barbara County, California, and Western American history.

Clara Lum, Archivist, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House

The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum preserves historical objects, photographs, documents, and ephemera reflecting the region’s diverse cultures.

Dez Alaniz, Director, Presidio Research Center, Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

The Presidio Research Center holds collections on local history, archaeology, and historic preservation.

Fr. Jack Clark Robinson, O.F.M., Ph.D., Executive Director, Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library

Founded in 1967, the Santa Barbara Mission Archive-Library holds primary documents, sacramental registers, and rare photographs on the Franciscan missions, Indigenous populations, and California’s settlement.

When and Where

Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 909 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara

Virtual attendance via Zoom is available with advance registration at SBGen.org .

The event is free and open to the public.

Event Schedule

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the featured presentation at 11:00 a.m.

About the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society helps people discover, document, and preserve their family histories. The Society operates a research library at 316 Castillo Street with over 16,000 books, a computer lab with access to eight subscription genealogy websites, research assistance, and classes for all levels. Annual memberships start at $40. Learn more and become a member at SBGen.org.