Here are the addresses for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County Disaster Recovery Centers:

Disaster Recovery Center: Santa Barbara County

Direct Relief Santa Barbara

6100 Wallace Becknell Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Opened Saturday, January 28 @ Noon

Mondays – Sundays

10:00am – 7:00 pm PST

Temporarily Closed Next

Wed. 2/8 – Fri. 2/10

Will reopen on Sat. 2/11

Allan Hancock College

(Building O)

800 S College Drive

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Opened Saturday, January 28 @ Noon

Mondays – Sundays

10:00am – 7:00 pm PST

Disaster Recovery Center: San Luis Obispo County

SLO Veterans Hall

801 Grand Avenue

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Opened Tuesday, January 24 @ Noon

Mondays – Sundays

8:00am – 7:00 pm PST

Following is the disaster recovery guidance for the Presidential Declaration, and attached are the Fact Sheets in English and Spanish:

GETTING DISASTER HELP FROM SBA

INITIAL STEPS: Register with FEMA, Apply with SBA, and Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

Step 1: Register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov -or- www.disasterassistance.gov/es (Spanish). This is the fastest way to register for help and you will receive a FEMA number unique to your application.

Step 2: Apply For A Disaster Loan (sba.gov) [disasterloanassistance.sba.gov]. The section “What You Need to Know” provides information on the SBA federal low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations (including places of worship), homeowners, and renters.

Note: Homeowners and renters should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assist.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

Businesses of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair and replace damaged property and working capital needs caused by the disaster.

Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations (including places of worship) may borrow up to $2 million to repair and replace damaged property and working capital needs caused by the disaster.

If over 50% of revenue is carried from agricultural, farming, and ranching business-contact your local United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) for available programs.

If you are a homeowner or renter, FEMA may refer you to SBA.

Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

SBA Customer Service #: 1.800.659.2955

FEMA Customer Service # 1.800.621.3362

Understanding Your FEMA Letter PDF

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Farmers and Livestock Producers PDF

SBA Tops $10 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans for Severe Winter Storms, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides PDF