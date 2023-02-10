Announcement

Getting Disaster Help from SBA

By COLAB
Fri Feb 10, 2023 | 11:58am

Here are the addresses for Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County Disaster Recovery Centers:

Disaster Recovery Center: Santa Barbara County

Direct Relief Santa Barbara

6100 Wallace Becknell Road

Santa Barbara, CA 93117

Opened Saturday, January 28 @ Noon

Mondays – Sundays

10:00am – 7:00 pm PST

Temporarily Closed Next

Wed. 2/8 – Fri. 2/10

Will reopen on Sat. 2/11

Allan Hancock College

(Building O)

800 S College Drive

Santa Maria, CA 93454

Opened Saturday, January 28 @ Noon

Mondays – Sundays

10:00am – 7:00 pm PST

Disaster Recovery Center: San Luis Obispo County

SLO Veterans Hall

801 Grand Avenue

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Opened Tuesday, January 24 @ Noon

Mondays – Sundays

8:00am – 7:00 pm PST

Following is the disaster recovery guidance for the Presidential Declaration, and attached are the Fact Sheets in English and Spanish:

GETTING DISASTER HELP FROM SBA

INITIAL STEPS: Register with FEMA, Apply with SBA, and Visit a Disaster Recovery Center

♦ Step 1: Register with FEMA at www.disasterassistance.gov -or- www.disasterassistance.gov/es (Spanish)This is the fastest way to register for help and you will receive a FEMA number unique to your application.

♦ Step 2Apply For A Disaster Loan (sba.gov) [disasterloanassistance.sba.gov]. The section “What You Need to Know” provides information on the SBA federal low-interest disaster loans for businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations (including places of worship), homeowners, and renters

♦ Note: Homeowners and renters should submit their SBA disaster loan application, even if they are not sure if they will need or want a loan. If SBA cannot approve your application, in most cases we refer the applicant to FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance (ONA) program for possible additional assist.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

♦ SBA offers federal low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, most private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters.

♦ Businesses of any size may borrow up to $2 million to repair and replace damaged property and working capital needs caused by the disaster.

♦ Small businesses, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations (including places of worship) may borrow up to $2 million to repair and replace damaged property and working capital needs caused by the disaster.

♦ If over 50% of revenue is carried from agricultural, farming, and ranching business-contact your local United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Farm Service Agency (FSA) for available programs.

♦ If you are a homeowner or renter, FEMA may refer you to SBA.

♦ Homeowners may borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence.

♦ Homeowners and renters may borrow up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

♦SBA Customer Service #: 1.800.659.2955

♦FEMA Customer Service # 1.800.621.3362

Understanding Your FEMA Letter PDF

USDA Offers Disaster Assistance to Farmers and Livestock Producers PDF

SBA Tops $10 Million in Disaster Assistance Loans for Severe Winter Storms, Flooding, Landslides and Mudslides PDF

Fri Feb 10, 2023 | 21:14pm
