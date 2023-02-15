SBIFF Update for Wednesday February 15th

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Highlights and updates for Wednesday, February 15th are listed below.

Filmmaker Seminar

My So Cal Life: California Filmmakers’ Roundtable

Wednesday, February 15th at 11:00am

These seminars will take place at Tamsen Gallery at 911 1/2 State Street across from the Fiesta 5 Theatre.

Joining us will be Nic Davis, Director “21 Miles in Malibu”; Laura Brownson Director, “The House Band”; Michael Love, Director “Bring back the Wetland”;Michael Warner, Producer “Wade in the Water”



Daily Filmmaker and Platinum Passholder Happy Hour

6:00pm – 7:30pm in the Arlington Theatre Courtyard

Food provided by Loquita

Daily Free Films

Elvis – 2:00pm at the Arlington Theatre



Additional Screenings

Miranda’s Victim – 11:00am @ Arlington Theatre

Lakelands – 8:10am @ Metro 4 (Aud 2)

Snow and the Bear – 8:30am Metro 4 (Aud 4)

Virtuosos Award, 8:00pm at the Arlington Theatre

Honoring Austin Butler (Elvis), Kerry Condon (The Banshees Inisherin), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Nina Hoss (Tár), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and Jeremy Strong (Armageddon Time)

The following films will have Filmmaker Q&A’s on Wednesday, February 15th :

Lakelands – 8:10am @ Metro 2 (Aud 2) with with Co-Directors Robert Higgens and Patrick McGivney



with with Co-Directors Robert Higgens and Patrick McGivney Susie Searches – 10:00am @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with Director Sophie Kargman and Producer Robert Mirels



with Director Sophie Kargman and Producer Robert Mirels Nature Shorts – 10:20am @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 4) with “Range Rider” Director Colin Arisman and “Earthbound” Director Farhoud Meybodi



with Director Colin Arisman and Director Farhoud Meybodi Miranda’s Victim – 11:00am @ The Arlington Theatre with Director Michelle Danner



with Director Michelle Danner The Other Widow – 11:40am @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Actress Dana Ivgy



with Actress Dana Ivgy Bringing Back Our Wetland – 1:00pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with Director Mike Love



with Director Mike Love The Young Arsonists – 2:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 1) with Director Sheila Pye



with Director Sheila Pye The Dirty Divide – 2:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Paul Freedman

Go On, Be Brave – 2:40pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 3) with Directors Brian Beckman and Miriam McSpadden



with Directors Brian Beckman and Miriam McSpadden Who Are the Marcuses? – 3:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 4) with Director Matthew Mishory



with Director Matthew Mishory Starring Jerry As Himself – 4:20pm @ Fiesta 5 (Aud 2) with Director Law Chen



with Director Law Chen Summerlight & Then Comes the Night – 5:20pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 2) with Director Elfar Adalsteins



with Director Elfar Adalsteins Santa Barbara Shorts 2: “Whale-Roads” Director Michael Lee; “Locals Only” The Big, Little Pub Director Gareth Kelly ; “Bourn Kind” Director Rachel S Myers; “This Is Not A House” Director Morgan Neville



Director Michael Lee; Director Gareth Kelly Director Rachel S Myers; Director Morgan Neville The Quiet Girl – 6:00pm @ Metro 4 (Aud 4) with Director Colm Beiread and Producer Cleona Ni Chrualaoi