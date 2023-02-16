Santa Barbara County Wineries & Related Businesses Provide $1.7 Billion in Annual Economic Activity Per New Report

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, February 16, 2023 – The Santa Barbara County wine and winegrape sector and the related businesses that support the industry provide a total contribution of $1.7 billion in annual economic activity for Santa Barbara County, according to a new report commissioned by the Wine Institute and the California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG).

The report also shows that the Santa Barbara County wine industry provides 10,202 local jobs and $602.6 million in annual wages and benefits. The local winemaking industry also generates $117.2 million in annual tourism spending from its 1.1 million annual visitors.

“Santa Barbara County is a significant contributor to the local, state, and national economies with jobs, tax revenue, and community donations,” said Alison Laslett, CEO of the Santa Barbara Vintners. “Santa Barbara Wine Country is home to both well-known and small production vintners that take great pride in providing jobs, producing quality wines, and protecting the beauty and vitality of our community for future generations.”

Named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year in 2021, Santa Barbara County is known internationally for producing diverse premium wines with its patchwork of microclimates. The region has 327 area wineries and vineyards that produce more than 70 different winegrape varieties on 15,750 acres. There are seven AVAs that include the Santa Maria Valley, Sta. Rita Hills, Ballard Canyon, Happy Canyon, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez Valley, and Alisos Canyon.

Economic Impact Report Highlights for Santa Barbara County Wine Sector:

$1.7 billion in annual economic activity generated by wineries, vineyards & related businesses

1.1 million tourists visited Santa Barbara County wineries

$117.2 million in annual tourism spending

10,202 jobs provided to Santa Barbara County

$602.6 million in annual wages and benefits in the wine industry

Santa Barbara County’s wine sector is also a dedicated community partner, contributing to the California wine industry’s donation of $291.2 million to charities throughout the state.

Laslett also notes that Santa Barbara County is welcoming a new winery, a luxury hotel, and multiple renovations to area properties later this year.

About the Research

Economic Impact of California Wine and Grapes on Santa Barbara 2022 measures the full economic impact of the wine and winegrape industries in terms of employment, wages, output, taxes, tourism spending and visits, and charitable giving. “The Economic Impact of California Wine on Santa Barbara County” was prepared by John Dunham & Associates. It uses a standard and widely used methodology, which includes direct, indirect, and induced economic impacts, to present the full picture. The IMPLAN model, initially developed by the U.S. Forest Service and the University of Minnesota (and now maintained by IMPLAN, Inc.), is used by many companies worldwide and government agencies such as the National Agricultural Statistics Service, Economic Research Service, and Federal Reserve Bank.

About Santa Barbara Vintners

Santa Barbara Vintners (Santa Barbara County Vintners Association) is a non-profit 501(c)6 organization founded in 1983 to protect and promote Santa Barbara County as a world-class wine producing and winegrape growing region. The association includes winery members whose annual production is at least 75% Santa Barbara County (or sub-AVA) labeled and extensive industry-associated members. The association produces festivals; educational seminars and tastings; provides information to consumers, trade, and media; and advocates for the Santa Barbara County wine and grape industry. For additional information, visit https://www.sbcountywines.com/ and follow @santabarbarawinecountry on Facebook and Instagram, and @sbcwines on Twitter.