Winter Updates for Santa Barbara

Caltrans closed State Route 154 at 1 p.m. on Thursday, due to snow on the road. Travellers are advised to use the 101 as there is no time of opening as yet.

The Freedom Warming Centers are open 6 p.m.-6 a.m., now through February 25 to house anyone who needs shelter from the storm.

In south Santa Barbara County:

Santa Barbara: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara Street

Carpinteria: Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road

In north Santa Barbara County:

Lompoc: Peace Lutheran, 1000 West Ocean

Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre

The warming center hotline can be called at (805) 324-2372 for more information.

This story will be updated as events occur.