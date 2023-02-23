Winter Updates for Santa Barbara
State Route 154 Closed; Warming Shelters Open
Caltrans closed State Route 154 at 1 p.m. on Thursday, due to snow on the road. Travellers are advised to use the 101 as there is no time of opening as yet.
The Freedom Warming Centers are open 6 p.m.-6 a.m., now through February 25 to house anyone who needs shelter from the storm.
In south Santa Barbara County:
Santa Barbara: Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara Street
Carpinteria: Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Road
In north Santa Barbara County:
Lompoc: Peace Lutheran, 1000 West Ocean
Santa Maria: Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre
The warming center hotline can be called at (805) 324-2372 for more information.
This story will be updated as events occur.