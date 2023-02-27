Santa Barbara Firefighters Rescue Two People Trapped in Storm Drain
Jaws of Life Used to Free Pair Who’d Been ‘Exploring’ Near Earl Warren Showgrounds
The Santa Barbara Fire Department (SBFD) and Santa Barbara County Fire responded on Monday morning to rescue two people, one adult and one minor, who were trapped in a storm drain near Earl Warren Showgrounds.
City firefighters used the Jaws of Life to spread open a metal grate and free the pair. The two males entered the storm drain from a downstream location and told firefighters they had been “exploring,” according to County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. Once they realized they were stuck, they called 9-1-1. Luckily, the morning’s rain showers subsided and water levels in the drain remained low, Safechuck said.