A Nostalgic Arcade in the Heart of Solvang

There’s no need for a DeLorean to time travel back and play your favorite video games at an actual arcade again — or for the very first time. A new family-friendly entertainment space in Solvang features more than 15 lovingly selected vintage pinball and video games. Nostalgic gamers can enjoy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pinball, a two-player, seated Fast and the Furious car racing game, an air hockey “arena,” NBA JAM, Mortal Kombat, and all-time classics like Galaga and Pac-Man.

This new nostalgia is brought to life by Chef Michael Cherney and his wife/partner, Sarah Cherney. No strangers to taking chances in the realm of hospitality, the Cherney’s new arcade is an addition to peasants DELI & MARKET. The third business concept for the dynamic duo, it adjoins the existing deli space on Atterdag Road, across the street from their MICHELIN Bib Gourmand Award–winning restaurant, peasants FEAST. It’s worth noting that they’re the only new Bib Gourmand recipients added to the Guide along California’s Central Coast.

A favorite eatery for locals and tourists alike, FEAST opened its doors in April 2020, two weeks after the original pandemic shutdowns. The Cherneys then added peasants DELI & MARKET to their offerings in January 2022. Chef Cherney shared, “We wouldn’t be where we are today if it weren’t for the love and support we’ve received from the community. This arcade, a new family-friendly activity space, is just one little way that we can reciprocate that show of support.”

A clever, speakeasy-style entrance to the arcade is tucked away in the deli, accessible through a doorway that’s a bit concealed by market shelves. A hidden gem among the throngs of gift shops and bakeries, this spot is all about good, old-fashioned fun. Reminiscing about his own childhood outings with his dad, Chef Cherney shared, “We’re hoping that we can create a space for other families to make their own similar memories.”

Sarah Cherney added, “Solvang attracts so many families, both local and visiting, but there’s not a ton of kid-friendly activities within town. We really feel like this is what our little village needs; a social center for teens — and for ‘kids’ of all ages — much like the ones that we experienced when we were growing up. We want a spot that our video game–fanatic son can be proud of, somewhere he’d bring all of his friends.”

Additional games will be added to keep things fresh, and the deli menu — offering provisions like olive oil and fig balsamic vinegar, made locally by Global Gardens; jars of “peasants PICKLES”; handmade, fresh pasta; their proprietary Italian dressing: private-label Regiis Ova caviar and trout roes; Sunrise Organic Farms Bulgarian carrot pepper hot sauce; and their caviar cones which entail paper-thin Jamón Ibérico, Regiis Ova caviar, Manchego cheese espuma, and chervil, in a hand-held, feuille de brick pastry cone — will be updated with new small bites and to-go items.

Now, patrons can pause for a bit of whimsical game time while they wait for their takeout orders or swing through for one of the many grab-and-go items, including cheeses, antipastos, and salads.

The arcade is located in peasants DELI & MARKET (473 Atterdag Rd., Solvang). Call (805) 691-9649 or visit peasantsdeli.com.