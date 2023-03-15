Fido’s Photo Contest is back, sponsored by our friends at K-Nine Solutions!

Submit a photo of your Fido or vote for your favorite photogenic pooch below!

The dog photo with the most votes will be printed in the March 30 issue of the Santa Barbara Independent. The winning dog will also win a free evaluation with K-Nine Solutions plus 10 free pack walks!

Winner will be contacted via email on Tuesday, March 28.

Want more cute dog photos? Check out last year’s gallery of dog photos here.