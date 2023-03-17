Giant Boulder Tumbles onto Santa Barbara’s Gibraltar Road

Road Was Already Closed from Previous Storms but Is Now Impassable, Says County Public Works

Santa Barbara County now has its own Rock of Gibraltar after a large boulder tumbled onto Gibraltar Road following this week’s rainstorm.

Santa Barbara County Public Works shared images of the boulder on Twitter Thursday, stating, “Here’s a reminder of why it’s a terrible idea to evade road closure signs.” Public Works noted the road “was already closed due to slipouts from previous storms and now it is impassable due to this large boulder and other rocks in the road.”

For a complete list of storm-related road closures, see https://www.countyofsb.org/3675/Storm-Related-Road-Closures